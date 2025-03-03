Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 111102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.