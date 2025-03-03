Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 222,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $324.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IPI. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Transactions at Intrepid Potash

In other news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $143,112.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,025.92. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 341,412 shares of company stock worth $8,725,988 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

