Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,077 shares of company stock worth $4,620,025. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $573.15 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.47.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

