Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.5% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,077 shares of company stock worth $4,620,025. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $573.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

