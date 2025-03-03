Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBA stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,406. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.

Get Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $4.6081 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous dividend of $2.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDBA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 86,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.