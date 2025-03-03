Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
Shares of PDBA stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,406. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $4.6081 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous dividend of $2.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
