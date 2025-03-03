Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,800 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 605,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $16.64. 453,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

