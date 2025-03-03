Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $107.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Meme Stock Mania 2.0: Retail Investors Fuel the Comeback
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.