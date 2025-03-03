Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $107.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

