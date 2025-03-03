Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,924,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $508.30 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $522.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.57. The stock has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.