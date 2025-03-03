Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after acquiring an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,126,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
