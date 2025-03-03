Investment Partners LTD. Has $891,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,310,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 114.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,307,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,582,000 after buying an additional 2,298,921 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 112.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,142,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $398,508,000 after buying an additional 2,188,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3 %

DIS stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.