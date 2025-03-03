Investment Partners LTD. Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 64,463 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,712,000 after purchasing an additional 57,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $270.51 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.40. The firm has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

