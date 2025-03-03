Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $697,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 856,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,585.90. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

