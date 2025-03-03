iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 546,239 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY opened at $82.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2735 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

