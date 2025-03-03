iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Silver Coast Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Silver Coast Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 478,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,712 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 11.1% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $29,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after buying an additional 1,311,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,527 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,389,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,032,000 after purchasing an additional 644,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after buying an additional 413,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

