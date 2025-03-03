iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 457,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the previous session’s volume of 84,213 shares.The stock last traded at $63.29 and had previously closed at $62.28.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,167,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,851,000 after buying an additional 266,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,967,000 after buying an additional 54,420 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 712,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,454,000 after purchasing an additional 114,259 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

