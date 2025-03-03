iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,003,000. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 435.3% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $597.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

