iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 90,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,598,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,196,000 after acquiring an additional 512,027 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

