iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Amara Financial LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Amara Financial LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Amara Financial LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,268,000 after purchasing an additional 147,688 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJR opened at $111.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.