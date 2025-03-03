iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Amara Financial LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Amara Financial LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Amara Financial LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,268,000 after purchasing an additional 147,688 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of IJR opened at $111.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.42.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
