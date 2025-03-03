iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 309,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 343,771 shares.The stock last traded at $60.15 and had previously closed at $59.93.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

