iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $108.73. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.