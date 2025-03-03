iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 1769295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
