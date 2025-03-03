iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 1769295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

