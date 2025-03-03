iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 162202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.