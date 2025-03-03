iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 162202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
