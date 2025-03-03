iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.12 and last traded at $115.83, with a volume of 90481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.14.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.70.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.