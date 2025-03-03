iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 851,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 331,228 shares.The stock last traded at $269.14 and had previously closed at $276.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.41 and its 200 day moving average is $290.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

