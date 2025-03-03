Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.58. 636,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 694,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 8.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $689.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 94.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 1,558,467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after acquiring an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 495,325 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 70.0% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,111,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 457,479 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 917,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 402,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

