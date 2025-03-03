J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.