Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in IonQ by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 21,337 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $634,349.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 571,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,985,373.33. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $389,641.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,011.99. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,652. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONQ. DA Davidson raised shares of IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of IONQ opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.40. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

