Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,478 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,033 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTE. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

