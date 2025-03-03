Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $209.26 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average of $207.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.