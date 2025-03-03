Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $62,534,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 295.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,489 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,573,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 847.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,475,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,474 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 3.4 %

KMI stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

