Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after buying an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,860,000 after buying an additional 6,571,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after buying an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after buying an additional 2,379,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after buying an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $207.50 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.15 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

