John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in AECOM by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 272,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after buying an additional 128,346 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 56,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $100.18 on Monday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

View Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.