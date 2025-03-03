John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $102,000 Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,229 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $59,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $4.78 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

