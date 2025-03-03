John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $292.96 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day moving average of $289.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

