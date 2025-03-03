John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 39,350 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,350 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Moderna by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Moderna by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 144,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
