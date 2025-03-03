John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 39,350 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,350 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Moderna by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Moderna by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 144,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.