Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 6,653 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after buying an additional 681,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after buying an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 477,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $276.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.46. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

