Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $207.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.76. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.80 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

