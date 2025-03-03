Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,158 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of TCHP opened at $41.57 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

