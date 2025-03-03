Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $24.81 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,502 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $24,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

