Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 435,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 101,092 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.70 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

