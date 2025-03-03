Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 105,554 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,554 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CSX by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,488 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

