JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,281,000 after purchasing an additional 149,380 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

