Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 3,384 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $339.65 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $245.04 and a 12 month high of $339.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.85 and a 200 day moving average of $307.39.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -368.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.08.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

