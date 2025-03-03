Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Position Lowered by Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 917,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun comprises 17.3% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZ. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339,911 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,482,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 7,012.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 2,293,229 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $24,521,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 109.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,157,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BZ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kanzhun Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BZ stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kanzhun

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.