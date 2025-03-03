Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Robert W. Baird

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KPTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.06. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,775,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 792,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,401,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 319,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

