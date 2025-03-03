Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President Purchases $252,000.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker acquired 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 700,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,831.40. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.71. 311,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,422. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,298,000 after buying an additional 774,922 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,454,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,060,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,377,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

