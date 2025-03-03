Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President Purchases $252,000.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker acquired 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 700,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,831.40. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.71. 311,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,422. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.