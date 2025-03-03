Kelly Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 395,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,936,000. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 14.6% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.03. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $89.17 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.