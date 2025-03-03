Kelly Financial Group LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $120.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.47 and a twelve month high of $121.70.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.