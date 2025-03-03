Kelly Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

