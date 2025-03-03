KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Price

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of ACHC opened at $29.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

